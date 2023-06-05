The manhunt for a murder suspect has ended after an early morning arrest
Owatonna, Minn. – The manhunt for a murder suspect has ended after an early morning arrest Sunday.
38-year-old Jason Horner was arrested just after 4 a.m. at an apartment in Waseca.
According to charging documents, Horner is suspected in the shooting death of his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Sabrina Schnoor.
Schnoor's body was found under the I-35 overpass bridge May 30th.
She died from a single gunshot wound, according to Owatonna Police that responded to the scene where her body was foun.
Three days later, Owatonna Police shared photos of Horner and named him as a suspect in the murder.
Horner has already been charged with one count of 2nd degree murder and one count of illegal firearm possession in Steele County Court.
