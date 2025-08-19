Another 100 car break-ins in Minneapolis, but police say they are making progress

Minneapolis police say there were over 100 car break-ins Monday night

Minneapolis police say there were over 100 car break-ins Monday night

The Minneapolis Police Department says three juveniles are in custody in connection with the city's car break-in spree.

On Tuesday, when the sun came up near West 41st Street and Vincent Avenue South in the Linden Hills neighborhood, it was cleanup time for Will Ackerman and his grandma across the street, Berde Ackerman.

"You can't really drive when they're breaking the windows of your cars," said Will Ackerman.

"This is a lot of cars, a lot of damage," said Berde Ackerman.

Police say over 100 cars were broken into overnight Monday into Tuesday across town and several suburbs. That brings the total to more than 580 since July 15, when MPD says the spree began.

"Stopping this problem has been one of our top priorities," said Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "We have recovered two stolen vehicles earlier today we believe were involved in some of the damage, and we have three juveniles now in custody."

Minneapolis police say they're still looking for others involved in the hundreds of break-ins, and the problem is expanding. Bloomington was hit in July with 40 cars smashed in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.

Police in Edina arrested six people in connection with similar crimes earlier.

But catching the prowlers is only part of the solution. Prosecuting presents another problem.

"In order to have a case against someone for one particular vehicle, we have to be able to prove a specific person damaged a specific vehicle," O'Hara said.

Making investigations into each and every report, like Berde Ackerman's, is extremely labor-intensive.

"It happens everywhere, but I didn't think it wouldn't happen here," she said.

O'Hara says they believe separate juvenile groups are causing the spree. He asks residents to call 911 if they see or hear something right away. The quicker they respond, the easier it is for police to catch the suspects.