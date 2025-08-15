6 arrested amid car break-in spree in Edina

Police in Edina, Minnesota, say they have arrested six people in recent weeks in connection with a string of thefts targeting vehicles.

The thefts happened in and around the Morningside and Chowen Park neighborhoods, the city's police department said, with the suspects smashing car windows to take valuables and garage door openers.

Police recommended residents take those items, along with bags and electronics, out of their vehicles, always lock the doors and roll up the windows and leave exterior lights on at night.

Nearby in Minneapolis, about 475 vehicles have been damaged in break-ins in the last month. The police department has added patrols in response and is asking residents to check any cameras they have for evidence of the crimes. No arrests have been made in Minneapolis.

In Bloomington, which also borders Edina, 40 parked cars were broken into in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot in July.