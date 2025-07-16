Minneapolis police give warning after dozens of vehicles broken into over 3-day span

Dozens of cars broken into in Minneapolis, police say

Police are searching for the culprits behind dozens of car break-ins around downtown and northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the break-ins happened overnight on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the First and Second precincts.

The following areas were affected by break-ins, according to Minneapolis police:

Clifton Place / Groveland Avenue

Harmon Place / 13th Street South

Spruce Place / 14th Street West

Lasalle Avenue / Spruce Place

1300 block of Industrial Boulevard

3300 block of Broadway Street Northeast

600 block of 24th Avenue Northeast

12th Avenue Northeast / Main Street Northeast

Third Avenue Northeast / Second Street Southeast

Police say if your vehicle was damaged or broken into recently to report it immediately by either calling 911 or 311. Reports can also be made in person at your nearest precinct or online.

Anyone who lives in one of the areas where the break-ins occurred is encouraged to check any security cameras or doorbell cameras that may have captured the incidents. If you find footage that may be related, police say to call 911 or 311, or to go to your nearest precinct to provide the footage to investigators.

To prevent vehicle damage and break-ins, police say to report suspicious activity near vehicles to 911 immediately and to provide a description of individuals, including any license plates of any vehicles involved, and the direction of travel of those involved.

People are encouraged to park in well-lit and busy areas, to always take their keys with them and to hide or take valuables with them, such as phones, bags or electronics.