Minneapolis car break-in sprees continue, with 400-plus targeted in 1 month

Another round of car break-ins happened overnight Wednesday in Minneapolis, bringing the total number of vehicles damaged in the city to more than 400 since July 14.

At least 125 vehicle owners are dealing with broken windows after this latest round that occurred in parts of northeast and south Minneapolis.

Police say no arrests have been made in any of the sprees. Thieves targeted cars in the Linden Hills neighborhood just a week ago, and before that dozens of vehicles in Bloomington.

People WCCO spoke with on Wednesday say more needs to be done.

"Nothing really happens. No one gets caught, so it happens again," said resident James Sabow. "So I mean, who's to say it doesn't happen again in another three weeks."

"To have these things repeatedly happen, I hope that there's something that folks who have been victimized, they can get something or some type of support that would be helpful," said resident Isieoma Odor.

Police say they are pursuing leads and looking into if these sprees are connected. Residents who sees any suspicious activities are asked to call 911 immediately.

Residents of impacted areas are also asked by police to check doorbell or security camera footage.