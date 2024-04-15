Officer injured, suspect dies by suicide after chase in southern Minnesota

Suspect dies by suicide after ramming squad car, fleeing authorities in southern Minnesota

WEST CONCORD, Minn. — A southern Minnesota police officer was injured during an attempted traffic stop Sunday evening, and during a subsequent pursuit, the suspect died by suicide, authorities said.

A West Concord police officer was rammed by a driver whom he attempted to pull over, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Dodge County deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. and pursued the suspect vehicle, along with other agencies. The chase ended in the parking lot of the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Cannon Falls, where the suspect died by suicide, according to the sheriff's office and the Cannon Falls Police Department.

"There were no firearms discharged by law enforcement," the sheriff's office said.

The West Concord officer was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.