Deputy shoots armed man outside Montrose's Dollar General amid warrant arrest, sheriff says

MONTROSE, Minn. — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a Wright County deputy outside the Dollar General store in Montrose on Monday afternoon.

The deputies were called at about 1 p.m. to the store off Highway 12/Nelson Boulevard "to attempt apprehension of an adult male for (an) outstanding arrest warrant," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say deputies encountered the armed man outside the store. He resisted arrest, with deputies first using "less than lethal measures" before one of the deputies shot him, according to the sheriff's office.

WCCO

Deputies gave the man medical aid before he was taken to the hospital. His condition hasn't been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. Montrose is about 35 miles west of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.



