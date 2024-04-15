Watch CBS News
Deputy shoots armed man outside Montrose's Dollar General amid warrant arrest, sheriff says

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MONTROSE, Minn. — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a Wright County deputy outside the Dollar General store in Montrose on Monday afternoon.

The deputies were called at about 1 p.m. to the store off Highway 12/Nelson Boulevard "to attempt apprehension of an adult male for (an) outstanding arrest warrant," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say deputies encountered the armed man outside the store. He resisted arrest, with deputies first using "less than lethal measures" before one of the deputies shot him, according to the sheriff's office.

inx-montrose-critical-incident-aerials-15-24-2606.jpg
WCCO

Deputies gave the man medical aid before he was taken to the hospital. His condition hasn't been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. Montrose is about 35 miles west of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 2:31 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

