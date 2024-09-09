Police officer lawfully fired weapon during Oakdale standoff, county attorney says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Oakdale police officer who fired his gun during a standoff in March after a man fired at him did so lawfully, the Washington County Attorney determined.

Officer Andrew Dickman fired one round against 25-year-old Davione Malone, after the man allegedly fired a round at his squad car. Malone, who was not hit by Dickman's round, fled into a home and fired three shots out a window at officers. He was arrested after an hourslong standoff.

According to the Washington County Attorney's Office, the incident started when a someone called 911, saying that Malone was threatening a woman with a gun. Police found Malone, who was in a car with the woman and her 1-year-old granddaughter in a parking lot. The woman had a domestic abuse no contact order against him, the attorney's office says.

Malone then fled officers, and went to the woman's home. Once he was there, he got out of the car and fired the round at Dickman's car, hitting the right front fender.

He was later charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer, four counts of first-degree assault and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

"Mr. Malone fired multiple rounds at police officers who were protecting a vulnerable woman and child," Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said. "The use of violence — and especially firearms — against police officers is completely unacceptable. These officers were simply trying to do their jobs and go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Instead, their lives were needlessly placed in grave danger. I am grateful to the work of Officer Dickman and his colleagues for their valor and skill in apprehending the shooter."