Man in custody after firing at officers during standoff in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. — A man is in custody after police say he fired gunshots at officers and barricaded himself in a home overnight.

Oakdale police officers tried to stop a vehicle before 11 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a domestic incident.

Investigators said the driver initially didn't stop, but a man eventually jumped out near Greystone Avenue and started shooting at officers. Detectives say he then ran into a nearby house.

WCCO

Officers found a woman and an infant in the vehicle and brought them to safety.

Investigators said the man then fired more shots at officers from inside the house.

Several nearby law enforcement agencies came to the scene to help.

After three first responders were shot and killed in Burnsville during a standoff, the Oakdale police chief said tensions were especially high.

"Very disheartening to see this happen to our police officers," Chief Nick Newton said. "They're there to help someone involved in a domestic situation, and you know, they were confronted with a person who pointed a firearm at them and started shooting rounds at them."

A SWAT team took the man into custody. No one was hurt.

The neighborhood was briefly evacuated when a bullet struck a gas meter at a nearby home. Everyone is back in their homes Tuesday morning.