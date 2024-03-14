BCA identifies Oakdale police officer who fired gun during standoff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the Oakdale police officer who fired his gun during a standoff Monday night.

Officer Andrew Dickman fired his department handgun after the suspect, Devione Malone, allegedly fired shots at officers before barricading inside a residence, according to the BCA.

Oakdale police say a 911 call came in just before 10 p.m. saying a man who had made threats to a woman in the past was with her now and possibly had a gun.

Police say they later saw a car with Malone and a woman inside, but when they tried to stop it, he fled to a nearby home. Once at the home, Malone exited the car and started firing at officers. That's when Dickman fired his handgun.

The BCA says Dickman, who has three years of law enforcement experience, is on standard administrative leave.

Malone was not injured in the incident and was arrested after an hourslong standoff. He was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.