Watch CBS News
Weather

NWS surveying damage after several tornadoes touch down in northwest Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Multiple tornadoes touched down in NW Minnesota Saturday
Multiple tornadoes touched down in NW Minnesota Saturday 01:25

MAHNOMEN, Minn. – Multiple tornadoes caused damage Saturday in northwestern Minnesota.

The Mahnomen area was one of several spots in that part of the state with reported tornado touchdowns. The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office says a home had its roof ripped straight off.   

530p-vo-nw-mn-tornadoes-wcco3ljv.jpg
CBS

Another home had windows blown out on one side of the house, and a nearby steel outbuilding was blown straight into a field. WCCO News learned the family was able to make it to the basement in time and no one was hurt.

MORE NEWS: Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral

The National Weather Service is out surveying the damage all across that part of the state.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.