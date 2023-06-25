NWS surveying damage after several tornadoes touch down in northwest Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. – Multiple tornadoes caused damage Saturday in northwestern Minnesota.
The Mahnomen area was one of several spots in that part of the state with reported tornado touchdowns. The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office says a home had its roof ripped straight off.
Another home had windows blown out on one side of the house, and a nearby steel outbuilding was blown straight into a field. WCCO News learned the family was able to make it to the basement in time and no one was hurt.
The National Weather Service is out surveying the damage all across that part of the state.
