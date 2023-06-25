Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral

By WCCO Staff, Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Taylor Swift fan says she can't "even fathom" what happened during the Saturday night show in downtown Minneapolis.

Twitter user @sequinedsmile, whose name is Kaitlyn, posted a picture on the social media platform before the show. She wrote that it's been five years to the date since her brother, Brian, died and that it'd mean "everything" to her if Swift could sing "Daylight" as one of her surprise songs.

The Twitter post went viral and has been seen over 1.2 million times.

Then, it happened. Swift played "Daylight" as one of her surprise songs.

Kaitlyn says she was "overwhelmed" and that Swift made an "incredibly hard" day a lot better. 

WCCO Staff
