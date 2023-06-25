Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Taylor Swift fan says she can't "even fathom" what happened during the Saturday night show in downtown Minneapolis.

Twitter user @sequinedsmile, whose name is Kaitlyn, posted a picture on the social media platform before the show. She wrote that it's been five years to the date since her brother, Brian, died and that it'd mean "everything" to her if Swift could sing "Daylight" as one of her surprise songs.

hi @taylorswift13 its been 5 years today since my brother died. i have tickets to see you tonight in A13, row 14. it would mean EVERYTHING to me if you could please sing daylight as one of the surprise songs. i love you soo much and youre going to make this hard day better🥺🫶 pic.twitter.com/1oHtieyc0h — “youre kaitlyn” (@sequinedsmile) June 24, 2023

The Twitter post went viral and has been seen over 1.2 million times.

Then, it happened. Swift played "Daylight" as one of her surprise songs.

Taylor Swift singing Daylight as the second surprise song of Minneapolis Night 2! #TSTheErasTour via @jiyaishaunted pic.twitter.com/M9zVOzzU8J — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 25, 2023

Kaitlyn says she was "overwhelmed" and that Swift made an "incredibly hard" day a lot better.