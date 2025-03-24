Man, 18, sentenced for role in 2023 mass shooting at Nudieland music venue in Minneapolis

Central Minnesota police help with special delivery, and more headlines

An 18-year-old man will spend over 14 years in prison for his role in the 2023 Minneapolis mass shooting at the backyard music venue called Nudieland.

A Hennepin County judge handed down the sentence to Dominic James Burris on Monday afternoon.

Burris, from Hinckley, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of second-degree unpremeditated murder and first-degree assault with great bodily harm, according to court records. Five counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The judge sentenced Burris to 23 years and two months in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 10 years and two months for the first-degree assault charge, with credit for 355 days served. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Two-thirds of his sentence will be served in prison, and the rest will be served on supervised release.

August Golden, 35, was killed and six others were injured in the shooting on Aug. 11, 2023, outside the home located off 16th Avenue South and East 22nd Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood. Between 30 to 50 people were gathered for a concert at the time.

"This was a senseless attack on members of our LGBTQ+ community who were enjoying an evening of music and camaraderie in Minneapolis," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a written statement in January.

The attorney's office in November 2024 made a plea deal with an 18-year-old Onamia man who was also charged in the shooting. The man agreed to testify against Burris as part of the agreement, which also includes an eight-year public safety process and "significant stayed prison time."

Witnesses say the two men, both 17 at the time of the incident, made "insensitive comments" and "derogatory epithets about the sexual orientation of concert attendees," according to the juvenile petitions.

The men eventually left, and less than a minute later gunfire erupted from the yard next door.