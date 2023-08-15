Victim in mass shooting outside Minneapolis' Nudieland identified as August Golden

MINNEAPOLIS – Police don't have an answer yet as to who started shooting at a Minneapolis punk concert last week, and neither do the people who came under fire.

Mia James was at Nudieland, the south Minneapolis venue, when they heard at least four shots come out of nowhere last Friday night.

A shooter, or possibly two shooters, killed Nick Golden, who many knew as August, and hurt six others in the crowded yard.

Mia was right next to a close friend when he was shot.

"It was obviously such a horrendous scene where people were screaming and running away because it was terrifying," they said. "It's been terrifying until he woke up. Been scared the whole time. Scared for days. Just thought I was going to lose my friend."

Mia's friend is in the hospital recovering.

Two suspects are still on the run. Chief Brian O'Hara said police think the shooting was targeting at least one person at the show.

Since then, Mia says they've seen a lot of love being spread around, including fundraisers that have brought in nearly $200,000 for victims.

"I've definitely been trying to focus on more of the positive sides of it, the positive aspects of community and that kind of thing, and not trying to get bogged down in the senseless act that happened," Mia said. "I'm not going to let it slow down my joy. I want to make sure that I always am living my life with as much joy as I can and I'm not going to let anyone else's hate or random acts of violence be something to slow me down."

Police haven't given a motive for the shooting