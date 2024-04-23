Man, 18, charged in deadly Minneapolis mass shooting at Nudieland backyard music venue

MINNEAPOLIS — Criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man in connection to last summer's deadly mass shooting at the Minneapolis backyard music venue dubbed Nudieland.

August Golden, 35, was killed and six others were hurt in the shooting on the evening of Aug. 11, 2023, outside the home located off 16th Avenue South and East 22nd Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says the suspect, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged by sealed warrant earlier this month with seven felony counts, including aiding and abetting second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The man was arrested on Monday, leading to the charges being unsealed. He made his first appearance in juvenile court on Tuesday afternoon.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office has yet to decide whether to push for adult certification.

Although the suspect is now 18, WCCO-TV does not typically identify individuals unless they are charged as adults with crimes.

A spokesperson with the attorney's office says the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder is essentially the same as second-degree murder itself since both carry the same penalty and blame of death. However, the two charges require different types of proof for conviction.

Another suspect is involved, but it's unclear if they also have a sealed warrant.

Details from the juvenile petition



The two suspects were attending the concert, and witnesses say they made "insensitive comments" and "derogatory epithets about the sexual orientation of concert attendees," according to the juvenile petition.

The suspects eventually left, and less than a minute later gunfire erupted from the yard next door. Police say 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Several witnesses, including Aaron Dively, told WCCO days after the shooting that a queerphobic interaction involving the suspects occurred before the shooting.

"Two young men came in, started hitting on people that were not open to being hit on. And after being reprimanded and told to like step down, they grew increasingly violent, and did what they did," Dively said.

Felix Jardine told WCCO they were standing next to Golden when he was fatally shot.

August Golden Mia James

"I ran and hid behind the garage, and then the shots stopped. And there was a lot more screaming. And they were with August, and August was bleeding out really fast. There are people on the ground, just complete chaos, it was a total nightmare," Jardine said. "(Golden) was just one of those people that was always there. Any show, any kind of event, he was there, and I loved his presence so much."

The criminal complaint says one of the suspects was identified by DNA on a cigarette butt left at the scene. The other suspect was identified by a witness via surveillance camera footage.

County attorney, police chief speak out

Moriarty and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara announced the charges in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Moriarty, the first openly LGBTQ+ Hennepin County attorney, emphasized the queerphobic nature of the comments made before the carnage.

"This shooting, at what should have been a joyous event, rocked our LBGTQIA+ community, and increased fear among a community that is too often already under attack," Moriarty said. "We are committed to holding those who caused this harm accountable, and to offering, as we already have, our office's resources to those who have been impacted by this senseless violence."

O'Hara says the violence that erupted that night "angers" him.

"The identification of those believed to be responsible for the terrible events of Aug. 11 is the culmination of the careful, steadfast, and meticulous collaboration between MPD investigators, forensic scientists, federal partners, and prosecutors," O'Hara said.