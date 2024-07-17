NTSB finishes investigation into Rochester hot air balloon crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Federal investigators say a pilot failed to maintain clearance from power lines and crashed while attempting to land a hot air balloon in Rochester earlier this year.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on March 20, a hot air balloon with three people aboard crashed near U.S. Highway 63.

The pilot had been trying to land the balloon in a field when the wind shifted and increased in speed, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report says the pilot attempted to abort the landing but failed and the balloon contacted power lines. The basket and balloon became disconnected, causing the basket to fall 20-30 feet to the ground.

Rochester Fire Department

The ballon's contact resulted in an electrical arc, severing 12 of the 16 flying wires. The remaining wires failed in a manner consistent with overload, the NTSB says.

A small fire broke out next to the basket, which firefighters were able to quickly extinguish.

Investigators say there were no mechanical issues with the balloon.