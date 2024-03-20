Hot air balloon crashes near highway in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A hot air balloon crashed Wednesday evening in Rochester, Minnesota, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News in a statement that there were three people aboard the balloon when it crashed at about 7 p.m. local time.

The incident occurred near U.S. Highway 63 southbound, between the exits for 40th Street Southeast and 48th Street Southeast, according to CBS affiliate KIMT.

Rochester Fire Capt. Chad Kuhlman told KIMT that no one was seriously injured.

"Everyone is miraculously ok," Kuhlman said. "They hung up on the power lines. The was some sparking going with them hanging in the power lines in the basket. Eventually, the wire gave way and the basket and they took a drop from that wire to the ground."

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Rochester is located about 85 miles south of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.