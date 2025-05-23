Shy of two weeks in, crews contain nearly all of Camp House Fire, almost half of Jenkins Creek Fire

A Minnesota family is asking for help after losing home to the Northland Wildfires

A Minnesota family is asking for help after losing home to the Northland Wildfires

A Minnesota family is asking for help after losing home to the Northland Wildfires

As crews near two weeks of battling flames in northern Minnesota, one of the wildfires is nearly contained.

The Eastern Area Complex Incident Management Team says the Camp House Fire near Brimson, which has burned more than 12,000 acres, is nearly 90% contained. Crews continue to search for any remaining hot spots and are working to contain the perimeter.

The cause of the Camp House Fire is under investigation.

The Jenkins Creek Fire is roughly 47% contained, and has damaged 16,781 acres, according to the incident management team. Investigators believe people started the fire.

Crews are making "steady progress," the management team said, and helicopters are still supporting the fight with water drops.

More than 30,000 acres have been scorched in the northland, and more than 150 buildings have been destroyed. A third fire in the area — the Munger Shaw Fire — has burned 1,259 acres and is 95% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

WCCO

On Thursday, residents of Skibo were permitted to return to their properties, and the Lake County sheriff announced all evacuations in the county had been lifted.

Though the Twin Cities were doused with rain earlier this week, dry conditions persist in the Arrowhead. The National Weather Service says the area near the wildfires could see a high of 64 degrees with 25% humidity Friday, with winds between 5 and 7 mph.

How you can help

Officials say they do not need more volunteers, but there are ways to help financially.

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it's for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.