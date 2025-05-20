Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency to help with wildfire recovery in northern Minnesota

Some containment among Minnesota wildfires up north, but still a ways to go

A peacetime emergency has been declared by Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday as wildfires continue to burn in northeastern Minnesota.

Along with the peacetime emergency, Walz directed state agencies to provide the assistance necessary to help respond and recover from the wildfires.

"I'm grateful for the tireless work and coordinated response from emergency management officials, first responders, wildland firefighters, and law enforcement to keep Minnesotans safe," said Walz. "We will continue working alongside these frontline responders as they protect life and property."

The three massive wildfires have been raging north of Duluth since May 12 and 13.

The Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires finally have some containment — 6% and 59%, respectively — while the Munger Shaw Fire is almost fully contained, according to the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

Overall, more than 30,000 acres have been scorched in the northland, and more than 150 buildings have been destroyed.

On Monday, St. Louis County officials declared a state of local emergency requesting public disaster assistance. They are among several northeastern counties under a red flag warning until Tuesday night due to "strong winds and low humidity levels," according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Under the peacetime emergency, a press release from the governor's office says the "Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to support the coordination of on-site support and assistance to affected local governments and determine the need for additional emergency assistance."

Last week, Walz surveyed the fire damage and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance.

How you can help

Officials say they do not need more volunteers, but there are ways to help financially.

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it's for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.