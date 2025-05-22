Minnesota family picks up the pieces after Northland wildfires destroy their home

A Minnesota family is asking for help after losing home to the Northland Wildfires

A Minnesota family is asking for help after wildfires destroyed their longtime home.

"It is the experience of generations," Lisa Maki-Kuhn said of the 160 acre property. "All of my dad's grandkids, my sister and me. We love it there."

Maki-Kuhn said the Camp House fire in the Northlands swept through the region and damaged or destroyed all 11 buildings on the lot, including her father's house.

"The hardest part is seeing my dad so emotional. He has lost everything, basically," she told WCCO News. "It's heartbreaking because he's worked so hard for all these things, and they're gone, but he keeps saying, 'I still have my kids. I still have my grandkids.'"

Cool weather has provided a boost to crews fighting the wildfires in northeastern Minnesota. But after more than a week since the fires began, the fight is far from over.

The two largest wildfires — the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires — are still blazing, and St. Louis County is now in a state of emergency and disaster.

St. Louis County was also among several northeastern counties under a red flag warning due to "strong winds and low humidity levels," according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

How you can help

Officials say they do not need more volunteers, but there are ways to help financially.

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it's for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.