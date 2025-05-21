How these planes are helping in the fight against northern Minnesota wildfires

How airplanes are fighting Minnesota wildfires from the sky

How airplanes are fighting Minnesota wildfires from the sky

How airplanes are fighting Minnesota wildfires from the sky

Investigators believe the Jenkins Creek Fire, which the U.S. Forest Service says has spread to over 16,000 acres, was started by a person.

Forest service officials said in an update Wednesday that the fire "is related to human cause," though did not give any additional detail. The Jenkins Creek Fire is 13% contained, officials added.

One of the state's most precious resources is pitching in to help.

"We can get a lot of water onto a fire in a pretty short amount of time in a magnitude that really outperforms any other method," said Sam Davis, CEO of Bridger Aerospace.

Airplanes scoop up and dump the water where it's desperately needed.

"When the time came when these conditions started to prevail; and those major fires broke out they reached out to the forest service to make sure they ordered us up and we were able to dispatch as we normally do within 24 to 48 hours," said Davis.

North Pier Photography

The planes came from Bozeman, Montana. These 1400 gallon tanks can drop hundreds of thousands of gallons of water in a four hour cycle before refueling.

Some also drop retardant to quell the flames.

"A very dangerous mission these aircraft are flying as low as 100 feet above the ground to be effective and drop water," said Davis.

Davis' company Bridger Aero Space has been around the country helping local forces fight fires.

"This year alone we've worked from the Carolinas to California on fires. We've been in 11 different states," said Davis.

To accomplish their mission here in Minnesota, they're asking people to stay out of the way.

"There's already been 18 incidents with drones over fire that have gotten in the way and shut down aerial operations," said Davis.