Northern Minnesota wildfire evacuation orders lifted, officials say

All evacuation orders prompted by wildfires north of Duluth, Minnesota, have been lifted, officials said Monday.

The evacuation zones connected to the Brimson Complex Fire, which includes the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires, were deactivated as of 8 a.m., according to the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

Both fires show minimal activity. The Camp House Fire is 90% contained and stands at 12,071 acres in size, while Jenkins Creek is 78% contained and 16,089 acres.

While the cause of the Camp House Fire is under investigation, authorities know humans started the Jenkins Creek Fire.

Crews will continue to tackle hot spots and monitor the fires. On Tuesday, a National Incident Management Organization team will assume command of the Jenkins Creek Fire, local officials said.

Parts of Superior National Forest remain closed due to the fires.

A third fire southwest of the Brimson Complex blaze, dubbed Munger Shaw, is expected to be fully contained on Wednesday, officials said. It stands at 1,259 acres and the cause is unknown.

How you can help

Officials say they do not need more volunteers, but there are ways to help financially.

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it's for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.