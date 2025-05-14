Wildfires force woman and nearly 30 pets to evacuate home

The Northland Wildfires have led to frantic moments for those forced from their homes and businesses. That includes a kennel owner in Brimson, Minnesota, who had to flee with dozens of dogs.

"I would say this probably goes down as one of the most horrible and terrifying experiences of my entire life" said Soph Mintz, who owns Wintermoon Summersun, a dogsledding kennel. "We got the second alert and sprung into action to get the dogs and get out."

The Camphouse Fire was heading towards her sled dog kennel in Brimson, so she took the pack to her parents cabin an hour away, on Sunday.

"To have to make the decision to move them in some of the hottest weather I've ever seen in May, waiting it out wasn't an option," said Mintz.

The hot weather, stress and tight quarters took its toll.

"I lost a dog in the process of evacuating, trying to save them all, " she said.

It was Freddy, a two-and-a-half-year-old husky.

"Losing Freddy feels like I've lost a piece of my soul," said Mintz. "I have a dog trailer that can hold 12 dogs. He was one of the ones that went into the dog trailer."

The other dogs stayed in the car.

"Because of the stress and heat, once I got to the cabin he was unresponsive," said Mintz.

Making it an even more emotional journey.

"I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm exhausted," said Mintz. "You can't even really take a minute to grieve because you got to just keep fighting for the ones who are here."

Mintz has since brought the entire pack even further north, to Grand Marais. They remain at a friend's kennel for the time being.

An online fundraiser has been set-up to help her with evacuation and medical expenses for Freddy.