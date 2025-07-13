Weekly prayer walks return to North Minneapolis in effort to help reduce crime

After seeing real change in just one year, a community group is picking up their weekly prayer walk in North Minneapolis again.

"We want to step out and get beyond the sanctuary and the worship service on a Sunday morning, and hit the streets where the people are at," said Dave Halstensgard.

Halstensgard helped form this prayer group alongside Pastor Doris Allison, from Proverbs Christian Fellowship church.

The group walks through Northside every Sunday, specifically having a presence in areas deemed "hot spots" by Minneapolis police, which are areas where crime is more common.

"We need to love people in every situation and not just shake your head and say that was an awful instance," said Halstensgard.

Since starting these prayer walks last fall, they've seen crime go down. The city's crime statistics show that gun violence in Ward 4 is down 32% compared to this time last year.

"It's just amazing what prayer can do. I believe that prayer changes things," said Pastor Allison.

However, this group says they're still losing too many lives to gun violence. Just three weeks ago, 11-year-old Amir Atkins was gunned down in Folwell Park.

"Amir being killed up there on Dowling Avenue, it gave us more of a reason to step up a little bit more, you know," said Pastor Allison.

Another mission of this group is to be the bridge between police officers and the community. Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department showed up Sunday to support the group's efforts and to build trust.

"That's what we're aiming at is breaking these barriers down to where the people on the Northside can walk freely and choose to do what they want to do and not be hesitant or afraid," said Halstensgard.

Over the next 4 weeks, the group will meet every Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Cub Foods Northside parking lot. They welcome anyone to join them.