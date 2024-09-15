North Minneapolis prayer walk held to "make a difference" against gun violence, drug use

MINNEAPOLIS — A group of people from Twin Cities churches walked the streets of north Minneapolis Sunday spreading a message of hope.

The prayer walk was just the start of a strategy to push back against gun violence and drug use.

"We all come together in prayer today for our community, for gun violence, for the drug infestation," said Pastor Doris Allison of Proverbs Christian Fellowship Church.

Allison helped organize and lead the group of true believers who are turning to God for the neighborhood's protection.

"We have buried many gang members who were killed," said Dave Halstensgard, who worked on the north side for many years. "We have buried many people from fentanyl. I have seen what youth have been facing in this community, and it's time to make a difference."

Two Minneapolis police officers joined the walk, which Allison says signals the unity between law enforcement and the faith community.

"They want to get out and pray with us and so I think that is over-the-top awesome," she said.

The crowd broke up into smaller groups and covered approximately 40 square blocks in the Folwell neighborhood, an area police indicated as particularly susceptible to drugs and violence.

"We're going four Sundays in a row," Allison said. "I believe they will get familiar enough that on our last walk, we're going to literally connect with people. You have to have some type of strategy in this walk."

Police data from the Folwell neighborhood shows assaults, homicides and robberies are all up compared to last year, while car thefts and shots fired calls are down.