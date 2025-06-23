Boy, 11, dead after shooting at Minneapolis' Folwell Park

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at Folwell Park in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at the park located on the 1600 block of Dowling Avenue around 2:08 p.m.

A police lieutenant responding to the scene was flagged down by a motorist in the area of Dowling and Penn avenues.

Police say the motorist had the boy in their vehicle, and that at least one person had shot him. The boy died at the scene.

The shooting happened while vehicles were driving through the park, investigators say, though the exact circumstances and how many people were involved are unknown.

No arrests have been made.

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at Folwell Park in Minneapolis on June 23, 2025. WCCO

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The motorist was at their house, around two blocks away from the park, when they heard cries for help, police said. It's unknown how they got from the park to the area of Dowling and Penn avenues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department.