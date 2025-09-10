Boy who survived Minneapolis crash that killed mom, her friend has long road to recovery

The grandmother of a young boy injured in a carjacking and fatal crash, speaks out

Last week, a carjacking suspect blew through a north Minneapolis intersection and crashed into a car, killing two women and badly injuring a 6-year-old boy named Greyson.

He was on his way to school with his mother, Liberty Borg. Her friend, Marisa Casebolt, was driving. Both died at the scene.

"They got intercepted and never even seen the car coming," said Nicole Page, Borg's mother and Greyson's grandmother.

Page said her grandson is a miracle child twice over. He was born three-months premature and weighed just 3 lbs.

Greyson grew to be the loving child he is now, only to have to deal with immense loss.

Scene of the deadly crash in north Minneapolis on Sept. 5, 2025. WCCO

"The first thing he said was, 'I watched my mom die, and then they came and busted open the doors and pulled me out,'" Page said.

She said it's amazing Greyson survived.

"He had an open fracture, which means the bone goes through the skin," she said.

Page is grateful for the first officer on scene who got Greyson out of the wreck and to the hospital.

"That was probably the hardest part, seeing him, you know, completely stabilized and all these wires and tubes," she said.

Even though both legs and one arm are in casts, and another on his hand to heal a broken thumb, Page said Greyson's light still shines.

"They said he had a traumatic brain injury as well, but you can't tell," she said. "That boy's using words bigger than I use. All the neurological testing that they're doing, they're finding that he's normal."

But he will have a long road to recovery.

From left to right: Marisa Casebolt and Liberty Borg Casebolt Family/Nicole Page

"He has his moments when the pain gets really bad. You don't want to talk to him because he's like, 'Nope, not doing nothing. I'm not taking my medicine.' And he's like, 'I'm just stuck in this bed,' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's temporary, it's temporary,' I have to keep telling him," Page said.

She is proud of how her grandson is handling what has happened to him and his family.

"He's just fully aware of what happened to his mom. It's like he knows that the grandma's not OK. And some of the family members, he won't talk about it in front of them. He just says, 'People died,'" she said.

Her faith is helping her deal with what has happened and what he now faces.

"I have to stay on that outside-the-box so I can be like, 'This is what we need to do, this is what we need to prepare for, this is how we're going to handle it,'" she said.

Page is asking for the community to "pray positive thoughts that everything will go as planned."

She said there are things the family must get before Greyson is allowed to go home, like a hospital bed and wheelchair.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with his recovery.