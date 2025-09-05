Man charged in Minneapolis carjacking, crash that killed 2 women

A 45-year-old man with an "extensive criminal history" faces charges in connection to a carjacking and chase that ended in a fatal crash at a busy north Minneapolis intersection Thursday.

The two women who died were identified as Marisa Ardys Casebolt and Liberty Borb. Both were 25 years old. A six-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with broken femurs and a traumatic brain injury, charging documents said.

Edward Tiki Arrington, also known as Troy Mike Payton, is charged in Hennepin County with two counts of fleeing a peace officer resulting in death and one count of fleeing a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm. He also faces federal charges of one count discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and one count of carjacking.

The chaotic spree started around 8 a.m., police said. Arrington was driving recklessly before crashing into a silver car at Lake Street and Fourth Avenue South. He ran up to the silver car while pointing a gun at the driver. Arrington then turned and ran up to a second car on the road and pointed his gun at that driver, charges say.

An image of the suspect on East Lake Street before he carjacked a victim on the morning of Sept. 4, 2025. WCCO

The driver of the second car sped away, and Arrington ran up to a black Volkswagen, pointing a gun at the driver. The driver got out of the Volkswagen and Arrington stole it, documents say.

State charges say that the investigation into the carjacking and attempted carjackings is ongoing, but at some point during the series of events, Arrington fired his gun multiple times. Federal documents say he also approached a pedestrian and asked her where her guns were. When she replied that she didn't have a gun, Arrington released her and ran back to the Volkswagen.

According to the criminal complaint, Arrington also drove up to the car he had initially crashed, got his dogs and loaded them into the stolen car. He then took off eastbound on Lake Street.

Minneapolis police responded to the carjacking calls and eventually spotted Arrington driving "erratically on city streets through downtown and into north Minneapolis," documents say. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop him, but Arrington continued to drive.

He eventually made his way onto Olson Memorial Highway and ran a red light at Penn Avenue, charges say. He T-boned a blue Ford Focus on the passenger side. Casebolt and Borb were pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrington was also injured in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and booked into jail on Thursday afternoon.

He has an "extensive criminal history to include multiple assaults with firearms, illegal possession of a firearm, and two convictions for fleeing police in a motor vehicle from 2000 and 2006," state documents say. The federal charges also say he has a prior conviction of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, for which he was sentenced to 40 months in prison in 2009.

"Two young women should be alive today. Instead, their lives were cut short by a senseless crime committed by a career criminal," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. "They deserved better. We all deserve better. I am weary of this endless violence. Minnesota deserves peace. We will keep fighting to restore it."