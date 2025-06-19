North Dakota woman killed in 4-vehicle crash near Twin Cities
A woman from North Dakota was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash just outside the Twin Cities Wednesday evening.
The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monticello, Minnesota, around 7:20 p.m., according to the state patrol.
All four vehicles were heading in the same direction when "a rear-end collision occurred," the patrol said.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, 69-year-old Susan Rintoul of Minot, North Dakota, died at the scene. The patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of her vehicle and two other drivers suffered survivable injuries and were hospitalized for treatment. The fourth driver was unhurt.