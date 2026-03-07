Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood still feeling effects from Operation Metro Surge

Officials say Operation Metro Surge cost Minneapolis over $203 million in impact. Many neighborhoods, like Lyn-Lake, are still feeling the effects.

"It's definitely a taxing time," said Miguel Hernandez, the owner of Lito's Burritos on the corner of Lake and Bryant. Hernandez only opened the restaurant in November.

"I prepared this place to take on a lot. We've also had great support from the local community," said Hernandez.

ICE agents have been spotted in the neighborhood on several occasions — nearby Karmel Mall, on Nicollet Ave, outside of Wrecktangle Pizza, and more.

"It only takes one sighting in front of your building or supermarket, that's going to clear out your night," said Hernandez. "All of a sudden no one's coming by because they're scared to."

"It was day to day on how people felt," Hernandez added, saying he's definitely not the only one who's suffered.

The City of Minneapolis released data last month saying businesses and restaurants have suffered in total across the city, $81 million from Operation Metro Surge.

"Everyone's down. Even if it's not immigrant owned. Every restaurant" said Hernandez.

The Jungle Theater said in January they've temporarily paused programming for the remainder of their season. The New Uptown Cafe said that they've closed after 4 years, and Extreme Noise Records just announced on Friday they're moving locations after 26 years in the neighborhood.

Now, Hernandez says the support they've seen and have been grateful for slowed down once the Surge was announced completed.

"It's hard to say what every week looks like because it's just chaos out there," Hernandez told WCCO.

"If we took care of each other for any reason the way we have the past few months, the world would be a better place" he said.