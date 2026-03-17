Funeral set for Nicole Amor, Minnesota soldier killed in Kuwait

A funeral will be held later this week for Master Sergeant Nicole Amor, a mother of two from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, who was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait.

Amor, 39, was one of six people killed and dozens injured in the March 1 strike on the tactical operations center at Port Shuaiba in the early hours of the war with Iran.

A public visitation for Amor will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake. A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday at Eagle Brook Church in White Bear Lake. She will then be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Amor was set to return to the U.S. on March 3, her husband said.

"Nicole was a rare and special light in this world, and she will be missed more than words can ever explain," her obituary reads.

U.S. Army Reserve/Joey Amor via AP

Amor's husband says he plans to build a greenhouse in her honor. Organizers say they are working with White Bear Lake to find a home for a memorial currently set up at the city's VFW.

Note: The above video first aired on March 9, 2026.