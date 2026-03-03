Sgt. Nicole M. Amor, of White Bear Lake, among soldiers killed amid Iran strikes

A soldier from Minnesota was among those killed in last weekend's military strikes in the Middle East, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The agency reported Tuesday that Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, was killed Sunday in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during an unmanned aircraft system attack

Amor was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa. She enlisted in the National Guard in 2005 as an automated logistics specialist, then transferred to the Army Reserve in 2006. She was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

The U.S. Army Reserve says that throughout her service, Amor has been honored with several awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor U.S. Army Reserve

Among the other fatalities confirmed by the department was 20-year-old Sgt. Declan J. Coady of West Des Moines.

At least six Americans were killed in a strike on a tactical operations center in Kuwait. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the deadly strike was caused by an Iranian weapon that made it through both air defenses and the operations center's fortifications.

Three officials also told CBS News, speaking under condition of anonymity, that prior to the attack there had been discussions on the ground about whether the tactical operations center in question should not have been used, as it concentrated too many U.S. troops in a location that wasn't easily defended.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.