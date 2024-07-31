Isaac Schuman's family, Nicolae Miu's victims give emotional statements before sentencing in Apple River stabbings

HUDSON, Wis. — Nicolae Miu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing multiple people and killing a teenager on the Apple River in July of 2022.

The courtroom in Hudson was packed Wednesday with those who wanted to learn Miu's fate, as well as to hear victims give their impact statements before the judge.

Miu, 54, was found guilty in April of one count of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed in the stabbings and four others were injured.

The sentence was a significant downward departure, as the prosecution asked for a 70-year sentence.

Isaac Schuman's mother: "He stole Isaac's life"

Alina Hernandez, Isaac Schuman's mother, was the first to read her impact statement Wednesday morning.

"He was a mother's dream," she said. "Isaac was kind, sensitive, smart, giving, helpful, talented, and harmless."

Isaac Schuman wasn't supposed to be on the river that day, Alina Hernandez said. Instead he was supposed to be golfing. The teenager was about to enter his senior year of high school, and he had dreams of attending college and studying engineering.

He had just started his own detailing business and he loved to play the cello and piano, she added.

"He stole Isaac's life and he stole my life. Losing Isaac, my baby, has devastated me and shattered my heart," Alina Hernandez said.

The Isaac Schuman Foundation

She ended her statement by asking the judge to sentence Miu to the fullest extent.

Donnie Hernandez: Isaac "wanted love for everyone"

Donnie Hernandez, Alina Herndandez's husband, spoke next. He described the pain he felt after losing Isaac Schuman.

"Isaac was a beautiful man who wanted love for everyone," he said. "I will forever miss his 'What's up dad' and most importantly, telling each other 'I love you.'"

Donnie Hernandez also asked for Miu to receive the maximum sentence.

"My son died a hero, preserving life," he said.

Isaac Schuman's sister describes pain of losing a sibling

Isaac Schuman's sister Alexis Hernandez gave her testimony after her father. Her brother, she said, was the "glue" that held the family together.

"He had brains, and dreams, and looks. It seemed like nothing could stand in the way of his success," she said.

She described the grief that she now works to navigate through, and her mission of finding justice for her brother.

"Grief is a different kind of pain," she said. "This is a lonely feeling I would never wish on anyone."

She said the trauma of the last two years has impacted every part of her life.

Schuman's father: "Isaac was a hero"

Scott Schuman, Isaac Schuman's father, said he wakes up "every day with a profound sense of loss and sadness."

He attends a homicide support group, and despite the effort of his family and friends, he said he struggles with loneliness and finds it hard to connect with others.

"Isaac was a hero in my eyes," he said. "He was trying to stop the defendant from hurting anyone else on the day he was killed."

A.J. Martin, stabbed by Miu, gives impact statement

A.J. Martin was one of the four survivors of the stabbing, who suffered the most serious wounds of those who were injured. During the trial he showed the jury his large scar, which runs from his ribs down to his waist.

He said he had gone to the river that day to see friends he hadn't seen in years, and woke up in a hospital with a breathing tube in his throat.

"My scars hurt all the time," he said. "I can't stretch the same, I can't rock climb the same, I'll never look the same."

He said he felt the internal scars too, and for a while didn't feel safe to go outside the home.

Rhyley Mattison: "I feel loneliness."

Rhyley Mattison was one of the victims who was seriously wounded by Miu. She also took the stand during Miu's trial and recounted being attacked by Miu.

"Every conversation I have brings back to the incident," she said. "I feel loneliness."

The thought of being around people, she said, filled her with dread. Since her injury, she said she struggled to gain weight, and her digestive system was permanently altered.

"This trauma has cast a long, dark shadow over my life," she said.

St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson places a photo of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman in front of the jury during the Nicolae Miu trial at the St. Croix County District Court in Hudson, Wis., on Monday, April 1, 2024. Elizabeth Flores

Issac Schuman's family launches scholarship foundation

Since Isaac Schuman's death, his family has launched a foundation in his honor, with a scholarship designed to support young people pursuing their educational goals, entrepreneurial dreams or creative ventures. They are now accepting donations for the scholarship through the Isaac Schuman Foundation. Its second annual golf tournament will be held Monday at Stillwater's Oak Glen Golf Course.