Watch live: Day 3 of Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial

HUDSON, Wis. — Day three of the trial for the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin is underway Wednesday in Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring four others in July of 2022.

The prosecution aims to prove that Miu, 52, was the aggressor. They expect to call more than 40 witnesses to the stand.

The defense is arguing Miu stabbed the five people in self-defense.

We can expect even more emotional testimony on Wednesday and perspective of the cellphone clips detailing what happened that day.

Day two recap

Among the first to take the stand in the first two days of the trial have been people who could give their direct accounts of what unfolded that day, including Schuman's friends.

On day two, Alina Hernandez, Schuman's mother, recounted the moment she saw her son dead on the river bank.

Jawahn Cockfield, the teen who recorded videos of the deadly confrontation, told the court he started recording when he first encountered Miu and asked him what he was doing near his group. Miu allegedly said he was "looking for little girls."

Cockfield added he thought Miu was acting strange, especially when he ran up to his group and grabbed their tubes and his leg.

The prosecution also started calling witnesses who were more on the outside looking in, including a bystander who ran to help.

Dante Carlson was there that day with another group that included his father and brother. He told prosecutors he heard the teens yelling for help and went over to investigate "as a Good Samaritan."

Carlson said he saw Miu punch one of his friends and he immediately punched Miu in retaliation, causing Miu to fall into the water. Miu eventually stabbed him in the abdomen, and Carlson stood up to show the jury his scar.

Carlson also admitted he was mistaken on which victim was punched first, and he admitted to the defense he had consumed more alcohol than he first reported to the police. His blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Wisconsin.

The defense has been keen to point out that a number of the victims who were tubing and were involved in the incident were intoxicated and some were also high on marijuana, which is going to be an important point for the jury to consider in the credibility of the witnesses and their ability to recall accurate facts.