Nicolae Miu, found guilty in Apple River stabbing trial, to be sentenced Wednesday

HUDSON, Wis. — Nicolae Miu, the 54-year-old man who stabbed multiple people on the Apple River in 2022, will be sentenced Wednesday for a range of criminal charges, including homicide.

Miu was found guilty in April of one count of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed in the stabbings and four others were injured. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

How to watch Nicolae Miu's sentencing hearing

When: The sentencing hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but coverage will be fluid due to restrictions on victim impact statements.

Hudson, Wisconsin How to watch: Watch live in the player above, on CBS News Minnesota, or on Pluto TV

Nicolae Miu makes his way into the courtroom at the St. Croix County District Court in Hudson, Wis., on Monday, April 1, 2024. Elizabeth Flores

During the trial, defense attorney Aaron Nelson said Miu was with some of his friends on the day of the stabbing. He brought his pocket knife that day because his friend asked him to, and he also brought his snorkel and goggles.

At some point, Nelson said Miu's friend lost his phone and the group went to look for it downriver. According to witness testimony and evidence presented at the trial, Miu was looking for it in the river when Schuman's group began taunting him. Others on the river joined the confrontation, which turned physical and ended when Miu pulled out a knife and began stabbing.

Miu's trial lasted eight days and more than three dozen witnesses took the stand. Jurors heard testimony from Schuman's mother, other stabbing victims, witnesses, law enforcement and Miu himself. They saw cellphone video of the confrontation, body camera footage of the law enforcement response and a recording of Miu's initial interview with authorities.

During the trial, the prosecution sought to prove Miu was the aggressor, while Miu's attorneys argued he acted in self-defense.

The jury deliberated for about a day before it handed down the verdicts. St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson, who prosecuted Miu, said he could face up to 97 years in prison. Miu's defense attorney Aaron Nelson said he faces "substantial, life-changing penalties.

The Isaac Schuman Foundation

Schuman's mother expected to give victim impact statement

Schuman's family has created a new scholarship through a nonprofit foundation named in his honor.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for young individuals to realize their potential and achieve the dreams that Isaac once had," said Alina Hernandez, Schuman's mother.

The family said the scholarship program is designed to support young people pursuing their educational goals, entrepreneurial dreams or creative ventures.

They said Schuman was a budding entrepreneur who had a successful car and boat detailing business. His family adds he was also hoping to go to college to become an engineer.

They are now accepting donations for the scholarship through the Isaac Schuman Foundation. Its second annual golf tournament will be held Monday at Stillwater's Oak Glen Golf Course.

The scholarship is open to all youth. While the tournament is already full for golfers, there's still one spot open for a sponsor.

Hernandez is expected to give a victim impact statement at Wednesday's sentencing. She told WCCO in preparation for the sentencing, "It's so incredibly hard for us."