NEXT Weather: Windy Sunday kicks off warm, dry week

MINNEAPOLIS — If you like warm weather, you're in for a treat this week.

Sunday will be a little windy, but temperatures are going to climb into the mid to upper 50s. There will also be plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be similar on Monday, and by midweek, highs will jump into the 60s. The entire seven-day forecast is above average, and there's no rain in sight.

WCCO

Looking ahead to the week of Thanksgiving, temperatures will still likely be above average. There's also a chance we'll see above average precipitation. If the temperature forecast holds, the precipitation is likely to fall as rain, rather than snow.