Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Windy Sunday kicks off warm, dry week

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Nov. 12, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Nov. 12, 2023 03:05

MINNEAPOLIS — If you like warm weather, you're in for a treat this week.

Sunday will be a little windy, but temperatures are going to climb into the mid to upper 50s. There will also be plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be similar on Monday, and by midweek, highs will jump into the 60s. The entire seven-day forecast is above average, and there's no rain in sight.

28450ad8838d183c6853376ec4c201a0.jpg
WCCO

Looking ahead to the week of Thanksgiving, temperatures will still likely be above average. There's also a chance we'll see above average precipitation. If the temperature forecast holds, the precipitation is likely to fall as rain, rather than snow.

Katie Steiner
katie-steiner.png

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 8:24 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.