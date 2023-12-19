NEXT Weather: Warmer temps return Tuesday, stick around through Christmas

Watch CBS News
By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will jump back up on Tuesday and stay mild through Christmas.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 38 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with winds pushing 20 mph.

With temperatures hitting the 40s by midweek, We're looking at warm and sunny days through the holidays. There are no major weather conditions in the forecast to mess with holiday travel.

The pre-Christmas weekend will be cloudy and mainly dry, though there is a chance for rain showers on Sunday. We'll also approach record warmth that day.

Needless to say, chances for a white Christmas remain extremely low.

