Will it be a white Christmas in Minnesota this year? An interactive map shows the historical probability

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the perks of enduring Minnesota's frozen tundra during the holiday season is the likelihood of a white Christmas.

Now, there's an interactive map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that lets you see the historic probability of 1 inch or more of snow on Dec. 25. NOAA used three decades of data (1991 to 2020) from weather stations across the United States to make the map.

Shocking no one, Minnesota is among the states with the highest probability of snow on Christmas. How high that probability is, however, varies quite a bit depending on where you live. For example, areas in southern and central Minnesota see a white Christmas about 70% of the time, while parts of northern Minnesota get one about 90% of the time.

"Actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day," the NOAA said. "These probabilities are useful as a guide only to show where snow on the ground is more likely."

Last year, there was 10 inches of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities on the morning of Dec. 25. But there have been several brown Christmases in the Twin Cities in recent years, including 2021, 2018 and 2015.

NEXT Weather graphic shows historical probability of white Christmas in the U.S. WCCO

The current record for the deepest snow cover on Dec. 25 was back in 1983, when there were 20 inches of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities. That also was among the coldest Christmas Days on record, with a high just 1 degree above zero.

The coldest on record was in 1996, when the high was 9 degrees below zero.

Stay tuned to WCCO's NEXT Weather coverage to see what's in store for us this year.