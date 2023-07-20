NEXT Weather: Warmer Friday with spotty storms possible; heatwave ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will be slightly warmer, with a chance for some isolated evening storms.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 83 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is about average.
Saturday will be even hotter, and there's also a chance for isolated storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
The real heat arrives next week, with 90+ degree highs expected Monday through Wednesday. By midweek, highs could be creeping toward 100.
