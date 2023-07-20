Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warmer Friday with spotty storms possible; heatwave ahead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report from July 21, 2023
NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report from July 21, 2023 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will be slightly warmer, with a chance for some isolated evening storms.

It will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 83 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is about average.

Saturday will be even hotter, and there's also a chance for isolated storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

snapshot-2023-07-21t061525-258.jpg
wcco

The real heat arrives next week, with 90+ degree highs expected Monday through Wednesday. By midweek, highs could be creeping toward 100.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.