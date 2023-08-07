NEXT Weather: Twin Cities dry out, warm up on Monday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 7, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 7, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 7, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities will start to dry out and warm up on Monday, with highs returning to the 80s.

Highs should be in the mid to lower 80s, and while a couple of showers may try to pop up later in the day, it's looking unlikely anything will develop.

WCCO

Drivers will be dealing with some patchy, dense fog during the morning commuter.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high around 85 in the metro. Expect plenty of sunshine, too.

Highs will drop after that, with Friday falling below 80. Rain is possible each day Wednesday through Friday.