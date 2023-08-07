Air quality alert issued this week for northern, central Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an orange-level air quality alert for northern and central Minnesota this week due to more Canadian wildfire smoke.

The alert will be in effect from Tuesday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday at noon. The areas under the alert include the following communities:

* Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, East Grand Forks, Ely, Hibbing, Hinckley, International Falls, Moorhead, Ortonville, Roseau, Two Harbors.

* The tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke

Wildfire smoke is expected to arrive in northwestern Minnesota by early Tuesday morning, and northeastern Minnesota by mid-afternoon. The smokey air will then reach north-central Minnesota early Wednesday, with air quality starting to improve by the afternoon.

The poor air quality will mostly impact people with heart and lung conditions and diseases; those with diabetes; pregnant people; children; and older adults.

People who work, exercise or play sports outside are also at risk, as well as those who need to open their windows for ventilation, and people who are experiencing homelessness.

Residents in the impacted areas are urged by the MPCA to reduce vehicular travel on alert days and to avoid burning wood. Click here for more information.

RELATED: The science behind declaring air quality alerts in Minnesota