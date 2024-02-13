Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: There's some light snow in the forecast on Valentine's Day

By Joseph Dames, Lisa Meadows, Chris Shaffer

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Feb. 13, 2024
NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Feb. 13, 2024 03:21

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak incoming system will cause increased clouds and cooler air in the Twin Cities.

That clipper system will move across the state overnight with temperatures in the low 30s.

Another system is set to impact Minnesota on Wednesday evening. It will travel south of the state, but drop a few inches of snow along Interstate 90. The Twin Cities may see some flakes as well — possibly up to an inch. 

snapshot-76.jpg
WCCO

Precipitation is expected to wrap up before the Thursday morning commute, but slick spots may remain. 

WEATHER NEWS: Despite our lack of snow, snowboarders still shredded at the Capitol

The week will end with dropping temperatures. By Friday, highs will only be in the mid-20s — below average, which has been rare this winter. There's also another light snow chance. 

Highs will likely bounce back to the 30s by Sunday.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 5:40 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.