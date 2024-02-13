NEXT Weather: There's some light snow in the forecast on Valentine's Day

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak incoming system will cause increased clouds and cooler air in the Twin Cities.

That clipper system will move across the state overnight with temperatures in the low 30s.

Another system is set to impact Minnesota on Wednesday evening. It will travel south of the state, but drop a few inches of snow along Interstate 90. The Twin Cities may see some flakes as well — possibly up to an inch.

WCCO

Precipitation is expected to wrap up before the Thursday morning commute, but slick spots may remain.

WEATHER NEWS: Despite our lack of snow, snowboarders still shredded at the Capitol

The week will end with dropping temperatures. By Friday, highs will only be in the mid-20s — below average, which has been rare this winter. There's also another light snow chance.

Highs will likely bounce back to the 30s by Sunday.