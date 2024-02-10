Despite our lack of snow, snowboarders still shredded at the Capitol

No snow? No problem for these metal snowboarders.

No snow? No problem for these metal snowboarders.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Our recent record-breaking winter warmth didn't stop the action in St. Paul Saturday afternoon.

On the steps of the Capitol, there was a different agenda on the docket, and it included high flying street snowboarders for the Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding competition.

This single-day competition featured a variety of unique obstacles for the country's top boarders to show off their skills.

After months of canceled winter activities, it's safe to say Minnesotans like Annika Kephart are looking for one thing, snow.

"I'm still hoping for snow, I don't know if there's going to be any, but I still hope there will be," Kephart said.

Despite the lack of real snow falling from the sky, her family bundled up to finally enjoy some Winter fun.

All thanks to Red Bull event organizers who were adamant to keep things from falling apart.

Thursday, the hauled in snow from Buck Hill to ensure the competition wasn't canceled.

For Ben Mertz and his buddies, seeing the boarders in action was an answered prayer after a tough season.

"I think this event is what made me a Minnesotan this pushed me over the edge," Mertz smiled.

From snow boarding to cross-country skiing, the excitement continues as a world class ski event gets underway at Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

Saturday crews were hard at work maintaining what little man-made snow they have left before The Loppet Cup. Even going as far as closing the public trails to the public until after the next weekend.

The executive director of the Loppet Foundation is hopeful the warm winter doesn't impact the big day.

The world's best cross country skiers will hit the trails for the Loppet Cup starting Saturday, Feb 17th.