NEXT Weather: Temps soar to 50; December masked as early November

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Warm air moves in quickly Thursday, as temperatures across Minnesota build to 15-20 degrees above the average.

The forecasted high in the Twin Cities is 50, with southwest winds running at 10-20 mph.

Friday will cloud up and eventually drop some rain over the area. There may be isolated showers around as early as the morning, but more so in the afternoon and night.  

After some lingering moisture Saturday morning, the rest of the day should start to clear out. Temps will be in the lower 40s Saturday and Sunday, and it will be dry overall.

A quick drop back to the 30s Monday before a return to sun and lower 40s by Tuesday. Another warm week with few signs for snow by Christmas.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 5:49 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

