Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm fall day on tap after morning rain moves out

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 23, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 23, 2023 03:01

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a relatively nice fall day once some morning showers move out.

A quick-moving disturbance will bring the heaviest rain to southeastern Minnesota and likely exit the Twin Cities by 7 a.m. After it does, expect sunshine and a high of about 63.

Highs will stay in the 60s through Wednesday, and more rain is possible through Friday morning.

Friday should dry out after the a.m. hours, and highs will drop into the upper 40s. The weekend is trending to be cold, with highs in the lower 30s and upper 40s.

a79dc6ac813d8a5b57867d533177b0bf.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 5:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.