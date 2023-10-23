NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm fall day on tap after morning rain moves out

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 23, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a relatively nice fall day once some morning showers move out.

A quick-moving disturbance will bring the heaviest rain to southeastern Minnesota and likely exit the Twin Cities by 7 a.m. After it does, expect sunshine and a high of about 63.

Highs will stay in the 60s through Wednesday, and more rain is possible through Friday morning.

Friday should dry out after the a.m. hours, and highs will drop into the upper 40s. The weekend is trending to be cold, with highs in the lower 30s and upper 40s.

