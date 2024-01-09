Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Snow moves out as wind increases on Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Roads may be tricky Tuesday morning as snow showers taper off and wind increases.

As the current system pulls east, the snow will move out, likely by midday. Winds will push 25 mph.

The high in the Twin Cities will be around 31, with wind chills in the teens.

We'll see a slight break from the snow until later in the day Wednesday, when a storm moving across from the north could bring scant amounts.

There will be one more shot at snow before the end of the week. Over the weekend, the cold will move in quickly, with single-digit highs, below zero lows and intense wind chills. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Saturday due to the cold.

Sunshine will remain limited through the weekend.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:32 AM CST

