NEXT Weather: Second round of storms expected later Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Most of the overnight storms have moved out of the state Friday morning, but another round is expected in the evening.

In the morning hours, the clouds will clear and make way for some sunshine. Temps will rise to the mid-80s.

The timing of the storms looks to be late afternoon and into the evening. Some may be severe, with wind, hail and lightning being factors. The potential for tornadoes is also there, but it's a low risk.

We are clearing out our overnight rain & clouds. We should have a really nice lunch hour. It will get a little warm by afternoon with another round of t-storms expected. Discussing the severe threat this morning. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cM75Jk0G3S — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 11, 2023

Then, Saturday is looking great, but there looks to be some wind and isolated showers in northern Minnesota.

Sunday appears to be another cooler and showery day - our best bet for widespread rain.

Once again, an active weather pattern will continue into next week with multiple fronts moving through increasing the likelihood for storms.