NEXT Weather: School closings & delays for Jan. 12, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities metro, which could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow through Saturday evening. Some areas in southern Minnesota could see 6 to 10 inches.

As a result of that, a number of schools have announced closings or delays going into the weekend. Click here to see the full list.

Snow forecast

We're going straight into the cold side of winter starting on Friday, after 40-plus days above average. Friday's high will peak at 20 degrees before falling, with wind chill making it feel like the single digits.

Snow moves from south to north throughout the day. Expect steady snow by the afternoon through the night, with the evening commute impacted.

Right behind this snowstorm will be the cold air. It won't wait to move in and it will be a frigid, windy weekend. Wind chill alerts take over and we have to endure what may be some of our coldest winter days.

Plan on nearly 48 hours of subzero temps from late Saturday through Monday. If we do warm up above zero, it won't be by much.

All of this will help us get into the winter season activities, helping with lakes and snow recreation.