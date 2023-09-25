Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Scattered showers to linger into Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. report from Sept. 25, 2023
NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. report from Sept. 25, 2023 03:49

MINNEAPOLIS — Scattered showers will linger into the night Monday with isolated showers still hanging around Tuesday.

Most areas will stay dry Tuesday, however, with temps near average in the upper-60s.

Wednesday looks dry and mostly cloudy with highs near 70.

NEXT Weather: Latest | Live radar

The warming trend continues.

Thursday and Friday look breezy and dry with highs in the upper 70s to 80. The weekend looks mostly dry, breezy, a bit humid and warm. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Our recent rains will help the drought, but they won't cure it. We'll take what we can get, though. 

First published on September 24, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.