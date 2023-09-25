NEXT Weather: Scattered showers to linger into Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS — Scattered showers will linger into the night Monday with isolated showers still hanging around Tuesday.
Most areas will stay dry Tuesday, however, with temps near average in the upper-60s.
Wednesday looks dry and mostly cloudy with highs near 70.
The warming trend continues.
Thursday and Friday look breezy and dry with highs in the upper 70s to 80. The weekend looks mostly dry, breezy, a bit humid and warm. Expect highs in the low 80s.
Our recent rains will help the drought, but they won't cure it. We'll take what we can get, though.
