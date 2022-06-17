Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Pleasant Friday before extreme heat, humidity returns this weekend

By Riley O'Connor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday is set to be pleasant, with sunshine all day, but dangerous heat returns for Father's Day.

Temperatures Friday will make it into the mid-80s. There will be a light breeze, but overall it'll stay clear, as the high pressure will keep the clouds out of the way.

It'll stay warm on Saturday, but it won't be as humid. A few showers could make their way from the northwestern part of the state mid-morning and roll through the Twin Cities by the afternoon. 

The heat will return on Sunday and Monday however, for Next Weather Alert Days. The heat index will climb up into the triple digits and the humidity comes back. 

Riley O'Connor
Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 6:15 AM

